Man locks keys in his car, police open the door and find marijuana

This past weekend the Mayfield Heights Police Department was called because a man locked his keys in a car.

According to their Facebook post when MHPD arrived the man was very eager to get the car open. The investigator opened the vehicle without much of an issue.

When the officer opened the door he was suddenly overcome by the smell of marijuana. The owner of the car admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle.

The man also had a scale, grinder, baggies and cash. Police are encouraging others in the same business to give authorities a call when they visit Mayfield Heights.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.