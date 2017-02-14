My Cleveland Cavaliers cup remains half full

Cavs fan, I prefer to look at the bright side. LeBron's still standing, As is Kyrie.

Now the team needs to spend the next two months making sure they remain that way. The loss of Kevin Love hurts, no question.

He was having the best season of his career, throwing down 20 points per game and pulling down 11 boards. But the more important number is 37.

That's how many minutes LeBron is averaging per game. 37.6, tied with Toronto's Kyle Lowry for tops in the league. With Love out, there could be a temptation for Tyronn Lue to keep LeBron at this pace, and use him at power forward more.

He has to resist, which can't be easy. The problem is obvious: the Cavs needed more bigs, not less. Derrick Williams has been a tremendous addition, and can jump in for Love, but at 6'8, he's not exactly giving the Cavaliers more size inside.

Channing Frye can also help fill the void, but he's been averaging 18 minutes per game. Doubling that is not ideal.

They're going to need help. There's no question the Cavs were already planning another move before Love's left knee went under the scope.

The trade deadline is Feb. 23, and after that, the buyouts around the league begin.

There will be players available. Sam Amico of @amicohoops posted on Twitter on Tuesday that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has given the green light to increase payroll/tax.

Ownership has given #Cavs green light to increase payroll/tax, per AmicoHoops source. Team said to be working on several trade possibilities — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 14, 2017

Yet another reflection of Gilbert's willingness to do anything to win, considering his league-high payroll. But how will this team perform over the final two months of the regular season?

The goal should be to get the injured guys healthy, and keep the others intact as well. The #1 seed in the East, always a goal if not a forgone conclusion, can't be the top priority anymore.

The Cavaliers still have LeBron and Kyrie, two of the top 5 players in the league, and on many nights, that will be enough.

As they add newcomers and spread minutes, they need to keep their eyes on the prize. We all know what that is.

J.R. Smith (thumb) is expected back by the end of March. As is Love.

That'll give the Cavs a couple of weeks to get their Big 4 rolling again. Not the best scenario, especially with teams like the Celtics and Wizards gaining steam, and the Raptors getting power forward Serge Ibaka from the Magic on Tuesday.

But it'll have to do. And if the Cavs can stay healthy once late April rolls around, they should be fine. In the East. After that, we'll see. But I prefer to look at the bright side. At least the Kevin Love trade rumors will cease for a while.

