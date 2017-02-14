Carmelo Anthony trends on Twitter after Kevin Love injury news

Melo was a top trend in Cleveland on Twitter after news came down Kevin Love would be out six weeks due to a knee injury.

A week ago there were reports of a possible Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

Here are some tweets after Melo started to trend:

I guess this is the time to get rid of Kevin love for melo — Youngest in charge (@byrdamazing123) February 14, 2017

Between the Cavs hole at stretch 4 & 2nd tier east teams thinking Cle is vulnerable w/ no Love, could the bidding for Melo ramp up? — Chris (@cWhitey_NY) February 14, 2017

If we trade kevin love for melo I'm going to be furious. The last thing we need is another guy who needs shots and doesn't play defense — Ian J. Johnson (@IanJJohnson6) February 14, 2017

They would change their system completely to fit Melo's game into it — Bobert™ (@And_Simon_Says) February 14, 2017

Melo on the cavs?? — Aaron Lassalle (@AaronNegrodamus) February 14, 2017

I'm taking Love over Melo 10/10. Better rebounder , better defender , better team player. But if we can manage to have both ....???? — thehustlecontinues (@Jordann_R35) February 14, 2017

