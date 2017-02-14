Police looking for missing Canton teen

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old Canton girl. Alexis Lynn Korpi was last seen on Feb. 3.

Investigators said she may be in the Massillon area.

Alexis is described as:

5 foot 6, 200 pounds

Brown hair, blue eyes

Police said Alexis left home on Feb. 3.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Alexis you are asked to call the Canton Police at 330-649-5800.

