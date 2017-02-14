City's pavement management strategy will be 'worst first'

There are more than 16,000 streets in the city of Cleveland with 1,300 miles of pavement.

It's no secret this time of year they are littered with potholes, and a rough roads and pavement management study was discussed by city officials Tuesday.

The city has faced problems with potholes for decades, and on Tuesday, city officials unveiled its 20-year, multi-million dollar plan to fix city streets.

Officials say the focus is preventative maintenance. But before they get to that, they're going to repair roads graded an "F" first.

Potholes in Cleveland aren't hard to find. And they can really do some damage to your car.

“Most of these streets got holes you can lose your whole car in if it's a small car,” said Aletha Hunt.

Ray Rinaldi described driving down Western Ave at West Boulevard in Cleveland just off of Interstate 90.

“That's like driving through the mountains. So if you go through Western, just dip and dodge,” Rinaldi said.

Marla Berry lives off of Western Avenue. She says some cars have almost hit her house as drivers tried to dodge the potholes.

“All they do is come out, patch it with some gravel and keep it moving. And in less than 24 hours, what ever hole they filled with gravel, it does no good because it gets two times bigger,” said Berry.

The city says it's been focusing on a "worst first" plan by prioritizing fixing streets graded an “F” first. After four years, it will move to a "fix it first" plan that will focus on preventative maintenance like applying a surface treatment in addition to crack sealing and overlays.

Residents say they're happy the city is doing something about the problem.

“What they're doing here is a great thing for the community and drivers don't have to deal with that no more,” said Eric Banks.

They just hope the plan picks up speed so they can drive on smooth roads again.

“I think it would be a great plan, keep people and children safe. And I think tires would be saved,” Rinaldi said.

So what streets across the city have been graded an "F" and are in line to be fixed? Some examples include parts of Harvard and Martin Luther King Junior Drive on the East Side and parts of Clark and Denison avenues on the West Side.

Most of the roads near downtown have higher ratings.

Sick of seeing #potholes driving around #Cleveland? The city just unveiled a plan to fix our streets. pic.twitter.com/fxc5SjbAqz — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) February 14, 2017

