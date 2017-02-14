Teen found in abandoned home died as result of blunt force trauma, stab wounds, documents say

The 14-year-old girl found dead in an abandoned Cleveland home Jan. 29 died as a result of blunt force trauma and stab wounds, new court documents say.

Christopher Whitaker was indicted in the teen's murder Tuesday, and faces the death penalty. He'll be back in court for his arraignment Feb. 16.

Whitaker, 44, of Cleveland, was charged with four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count each of rape, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Medical Examiner: Alianna DeFreeze died of 'multiple injuries'

"This defendant snatched a 14-year-old child off the street and brutally murdered her," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley. "The facts of this case, together with his violent criminal history, compels this office to seek the death penalty."

Whitaker's prior convictions include grand theft in 1998, sexual battery and felonious assault in 2005, and aggravated robbery in 2012.

DeFreeze was last seen on surveillance video Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day. Three days later, officers searching yards and abandoned homes in connection with DeFreeze's missing persons case, found her body inside an abandoned home at 9412 Fuller Avenue.

