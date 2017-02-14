$500 reward being offered for tips to catch puppy killer

An animal rights organization is offering a reward for information that will lead to a puppy killer in Cleveland.

Paws Ohio is offering a $500 reward, according to its website.

Deanna Caraballo was convicted of animal cruelty after she slammed an eight-week-old puppy to the ground is wanted by police.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals on Jan. 11. but did not show up for Monday's sentencing hearing. A warrant has since been issued for her arrest.

Caraballo told officers she didn't mean to kill the puppy. The impact broke its neck.

Paws is asking for people to call 216-505-9214 with any information. You can also contribute to the reward by clicking here.

