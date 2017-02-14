LeBron James reacts to Kevin Love injury news

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Tuesday power forward Kevin Love would be out for six weeks. Cavs forward LeBron James spoke to the media with his reaction to the news.

"It's just next man up, we just hope for a healthy speedy recovery by our All-Star," James said.

Cleveland is also without their starting 2-guard J.R. Smith.

"One of our key guys get hurt, this year's been probably the worst out of all years," James said.

Tuesday night the Cavs will play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

