Akron 19-year-old gets 15 years in rape, assault of 71-year-old woman

A 19-year-old Akron man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a 71-year-old woman's home and raping her, authorities said.

Billy Patterson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. He's also been designated as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he will have to register as a sex offender with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

“This was a heinous, brutal act that has severely traumatized the victim and is deserving of a lengthy prison sentence,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Police say Patterson broke into the woman's home the morning of Sept. 24, 2016. They said he raped her and hit her in the face multiple times before nearly choking her unconscious.

The offender and victim had known each other for nearly 10 years.

Patterson pleaded guilty rape, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault.

