More details about robberies that happened on the edge of the CSU campus

There are more details about robberies that happened on the edge of the Cleveland State University campus.

On Feb. 7 around 7:25 p.m. at the Comfort Inn parking lot on East 18th Street and Prospect Avenue. A 28-year-old woman was robbed, there are no suspects at this time.

Just before midnight on Feb. 2 in the 44 lot by the entrance of Union Eye Care, by East 21st Street and Carnegie Avenue a 20-year-old man was robbed, according to the report the suspect had a weapon.

The two incidents happened within less than a mile of each other.

