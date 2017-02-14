eBay vehicle scam costs man $1,500

What appeared to be a transaction on a trusted website turned into a scam for a Cleveland man who's now out $1,500.

"Everything was perfect, or so I thought," said Randy Love.

Love said he spotted a 2004 mint condition black Dodge Ram listed on Craigslist for $1,500.

"I was blinded by the good price and everything," he said.

Love reached out to the seller immediately to learn more about the car.

"She gave me the sob story that her husband died three months before, they just wanted to get rid of all the bad memories, and all that sort of stuff, and I just kind of fell for it," he said.

The seller claimed to live in Nebraska and said she'd ship the truck to Ohio for free. On top of all the lies, the scammer also sent Love text messages and pictures to help seal the deal.

"The truck looked almost brand new, like no one had ever driven it, but it showed it had 59,000 miles, which was also hard to believe," Love said.

Despite some skepticism, Love felt the truck had a price tag he couldn't pass up.

"I was in a hurry to get this truck before someone else," he said.

Love and the seller agreed to do the transaction through eBay. He sent the person $1,500 worth of prepaid OneVanilla debit cards. The scammer sent Love fake confirmation emails and an invoice Love thought was directly from eBay. Looking back, Love admits it was all a mistake, because he never heard from the seller again.

"I know I'm not alone, but, in the end, you almost feel like you're by yourself," he said. "Like, how could this happen to me?"

Love said it's an expensive life lesson, he hopes other people don't make.

"Don't be blinded by a good deal because sometimes it is too good to be true," he said.

When Love reached out to eBay, he was told there wasn't a transaction history or a vehicle matching the truck's description listed on their website. Workers told Love there was nothing they could do to help him.

Love isn't alone when it comes to falling for online scams. According to ScamWatch, there are steps everyone should take to protect themselves from becoming victims online:

Be aware of offers that seem too good to be true.

Always use online shopping services you trust.

Never send money, prepaid cards or your credit card information to anyone you don't know.

