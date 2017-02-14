Hyperbole aside, LeBron James may have just thrown the greatest pass of all time

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James gets off a pass as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and Gorgui Dieng of Senegal defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Minneapolis.

The Cleveland Cavaliers played the Minnesota TimberWolves on Tuesday, a match-up not short on pre-game story lines.

But whether you're team Kevin Love or team Andrew Wiggins, whether you're team Kevin Love or Team Carmelo Anthony, most can agree that the first half pass from LeBron James to Derrick Williams was one of the greatest assists ever thrown in NBA history.

Here's a look at the dish:

For starters, it was a no-look pass.

That went through Wiggins' legs.

From just inside the three-point line.

Here's another look:

Williams looked just about as baffled as Wiggins once the meg was complete.

The Cavs were first in the East by two games heading into Tuesday's game. The good news? JR Smith should be back soon. The bad news? Love is going to miss some serious time.

Though it would appear King James has no intentions of slipping out of first place.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.