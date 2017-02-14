Shelby Miller trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 5

Hi, friends! It's hard to believe I'm already on week 5 of training for the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

Week 4 was a true test, and for the first time since last fall's Rock Hall Half Marathon, I ran 11 miles. And I can honestly say it felt great! I was a bit stiff after, but the warmer weather over the weekend helped motivate me, and I'm hoping the same can be said for this upcoming weekend's runs.

The week 5 training plan looks like this:

Monday: cross-train + upper body strength train (done!)

Tuesday: 3 mile run + lower body strength train (done!)

Wednesday: 6 mile run

Thursday: 3 mile run + full body strength train

Friday: Active rest day

Saturday: 4 mile run + abs

Sunday: 12 mile run

As I've mentioned in previous posts, the running portion of the plan is based off Hal Higdon's training programs. The strength training on the other hand comes from a friend who works for the Chicago Bears (so I'd say he knows what he's talking about when it comes to fitness). The strength workouts are broken down into supersets, which bumps up the intensity of the workout and helps build muscle. I choose three exercises (for example: curls, bench presses, and planks) and repeat the series three times before moving on to the next superset.

Got in a few miles this Saturday morning sporting one of my favorite shirts! #marathontraining #running #beyou pic.twitter.com/MlJh61fseB — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) February 11, 2017

Since I'm someone who tended to avoided weights in the past, I've already noticed a difference in strength and it's only been a few weeks! If you're running, I 100 percent recommend adding in strength training to your weekly routine.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out on Facebook and Twitter! I'm having a great time connecting with people on social media who are also training for upcoming races.

