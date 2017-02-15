Great Lakes Science Center unveils new LEGO exhibit

Calling all Lego enthusiasts, young and old alike! A new Lego exhibit at the Great Lakes Science Center promises to wow young minds and get them thinking creatively.

The Build it exhibition will go through three phases. First up: Play it, open now through May 14.

Play it is anchored by Castle Builder, a 2,500-square-foot exhibit from the Indianapolis Children's Museum, featuring a medieval Lego and activities including a large castle structure with LEGO sculptures and building tables, a digital catapult, a large dragon made of LEGOs and a castle slide.

During the second phase of the exhibit, from May 27 through June 4, guests will have a chance to meet LEGO experts, including some of the best LEGO artists in the country.

The third phase, Move it, which runs from June 17 through Sept. 4, will feature machine exhibits that are designed to inspire young minds to build their own simple machine contraptions.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved