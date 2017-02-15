Today's Headlines: Winter is back and new study alarms parents

Here's a look at your Wednesday morning headlines.

1. What a difference a day makes, old man winter is back! We will spend today in the 30s, some areas are waking up to slick roads.

2. We have a live report this morning showing you why a new AAA survey finds millennial drivers are the worst.

3. A Cleveland start-up is developing a product they believe combines speed, simplicity, low cost and accuracy. At Apollo Medical Devices they are working on a portable device that will analyze a patient’s blood in five minutes.

