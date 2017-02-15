AAA study finds millennial drivers are a hazard

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 88 percent of drivers 19- to 24-years-old engaged in risky behavior such as texting while driving, running red lights or speeding during the previous month, according to USA Today.

AAA surveyed 2,511 drivers from Aug. 25 through Sept. 6, finding that millennials were, as a whole, the worst offenders when it came to unsafe driving practices. Nearly twice as many millennials acknowledged typing or sending a text or email while driving (59.3 percent to 31.4 percent), while nearly half reported running a red light even when they could have stopped safely (compared to 36 percent of other drivers). Nearly 12 percent of millennials said it was acceptable to speed 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone, compared with 5 percent of other drivers.

As a whole, the study found that there is some hypocrisy among drivers. While many motorists told the AAA that certain driving behaviors were unacceptable, they still reported engaging in that behavior. For example, 40.2 percent of drivers reported reading a text or email while driving during the previous month, while 78.2 percent called that “completely unacceptable."

Nearly 80 percent of motorists also said drowsy driving is “completely unacceptable,” but 28.9 percent admitted driving within the previous month when they were so tired they had trouble keeping their eyes open. 92.8 percent of drivers called running a red light unacceptable when they could have stopped safely, but more than one in three, 35.6 percent, acknowledged running a light during the previous month.

This dichotomy was lessened when it came to drugged or drunk driving, with 81 percent of drivers supported requiring ignition locks for even first-time offenders of driving while intoxicated, and 63.5 percent of drivers agreed with a proposal to reduce the blood-alcohol concentration from the current national standard of 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. Still, 2.5 percent of drivers acknowledged driving within an hour of using marijuana and alcohol during the past year.

These findings come as driving is becoming more dangerous: the number of traffic deaths rose to 35,092 in 2015. That 7 percent increase from a year earlier was the largest one-year jump in five decades.

Cleveland 19 and Pat O'Brien Chevrolet run a W82TXT program that encourages people to put down their phones while driving. Read more on the program here.

