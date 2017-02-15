Cavs Game Presentation Team headed to the All-Star Game

Members of the Cavaliers Game Presentation Team have been invited by the NBA to the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in New Orleans.

The three team members that will make the trip include Ahmaad Crump, in-arena host and hype man , Olivier Sedra, public address announcer ,and Cavalier Girl Crystal. All three will bring their energy to the NBA All-Star Practice and NBA D-League All-Star Game on Saturday, February 18th. Crystal will also take part in various events throughout the weekend with dancers from around the league.

The Cavaliers Game Presentation Team members who play crucial roles in producing the award-winning in-arena experience at The Q will be joining them also. Conrad Bradburn, Director of Game Operations; Adam Hines, Manager of Game Operations; and AJ Johnson, Senior Producer of QTV will help produce and stage-manage the NBA All-Star Practice and NBA D-League All-Star Game on Saturday.

Additionally, Kerry Woloszynek, Cavs Director of Fan Development, has been invited to assist with Jr. NBA initiatives including Jr. NBA Reporter, Jr. NBA Day, Jr. NBA Leadership Council Meeting, Gatorade NBA All-Star Invitational and Jr. NBA Global Meeting.

The NBA All-Star Practice begins at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18th, followed by the NBA D-League All-Star Game at 2:30 p.m. Both events can be viewed on NBA TV.

Fans can follow the action of NBA All-Star Weekend on Twitter by following @Cavs, @CavsAhmaad, @OlivierTheVoice and @CavalierGirls with hashtag #CavsASW.

