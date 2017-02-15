Man sentenced for stealing car, striking and killing woman

The 19-year-old who plead guilty to stealing a car and striking and killing a woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday.

Brian Burns, Jr., was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property in connection to the Sept. 2016 death of Shirley Duncan-Barnes, 49.

Police say Burns carjacked a 71-year-old man at the St. Rocco festival before driving the stolen car across town, running a red light on Lee Road and crashing into Duncan-Barnes' car. She had just left her 30th class reunion when she was hit.

Burns was also sentenced to five years post release control, after being released from prison.

