Stark County police arrest multiple suspected heroin dealers

The Stark County Sheriff's Office indicted several local heroin suppliers on Tuesday, the department said in a release on Wednesday.

Damon Marcus Slocum, 36, and Tiffanie Angel Kegley, 31, were both arrested at their home in Akron. They are each being held on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 2016 overdose death of Sean Latham.

Vernall Floyde Robinson, 23, was arrested at a home in Massillon after a three month investigation. He is charged with corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence in the overdose of a victim in a public restroom. The victim received long-term care for a serious medical condition caused by the drugs.

"The indictments Tuesday are a direct result of our deputies and investigators working collaboratively to combat the heroin epidemic here in Stark County," said Sheriff George T. Maier.

"As our county fights the heroin epidemic together, our office will do all we can to assist the justice system and treatment community to sensibly rehabilitate heroin users," said Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Fred Scott on behalf of County Prosecutor John Ferrero. "But, we will continue to work with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute heroin traffickers and hold them accountable for the death and misery their deadly product spreads."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.