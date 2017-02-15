Cleveland-Hopkins adds Allegiant to its fleet of flights

Allegiant Air is adding services to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

"We’re very excited to announce new service to Destin today, adding yet another nonstop destination to our newly announced service at Cleveland Hopkins," said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. "We’re happy to provide local travelers with the opportunity to conveniently get away to the Emerald Coast for less."

The airline is also announcing new nonstop service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida from Cleveland. To celebrate, the company, known for its exceptional travel deals, is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $42.

The new seasonal flights begin May 12, 2017. The flights will operate twice weekly between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS). The flights will provide Cleveland area travelers with their only nonstop flight option to northwest Florida. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant's will be ceasing its current service at the Akron-Canton Airport. The move to Hopkins represents a period of expansion for the airline.

