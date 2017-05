Come in to National Carpet Mill Outlet for our Buy-the-Box Clearance Sale.

Hardwood as low as $8/box

Luxury Vinyl Tile as low as $8/box

Tile & more as low as $4/box

Stock up! 100s of DIY deals!

In Stock Only. Sale ends 2/28/17

Per box price only available in Medina. See store for details.



Largest selection of in-stock carpeting in Northern Ohio! Over 2 million square feet of Flooring in stock! Open 7 days a week.

Two Convenient Locations:

Wooster

Medina

5730 Cleveland Rd (SR 3)

960 Lafayette Rd

(330) 345-9991

(330) 721-1914



Ohio's only Flooring Superstore - Experience the difference.

Get Ready for the ALL-NEW National Design Mart in Medina - coming Spring 2017.