New animals coming to the Akron Zoo

A red panda, a Komodo dragon, a sun bear and two penguins are coming to the Akron Zoo.

According to a press release from the zoo the new male red panda, Biru, recently arrived from the Rosemond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York. The zoo's former red panda, Zheng, is now at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina and paired with a female red panda as part of a breeding recommendation for the endangered species.

The new male Komodo dragon, Padar is from the Chattanooga Zoo. One of the zoo's female Komodo dragons, Charlie, is now at Chattanooga Zoo as a part of a breeding recommendation for this endangered species as well.

The new sun bear will take up residence where the zoo's sloth bear had previously been on exhibit.

The Akron Zoo also welcomed two new Humboldt penguins.

