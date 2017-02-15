Female inmate dies inside Cuyahoga County Jail

Cuyahoga County officials confirmed that a female inmate in the Cuyahoga County Jail died Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Nadine Stanley, 37, reportedly experienced a medical emergency and received immediate treatment. Stanley was transferred to Lutheran Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of her death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Stanley was jailed on drug possession charges.

