Parma man accused of leading investigators on a chase through 3 counties

A Parma man has been arrested after leading investigators on a chase through three counties in Ohio, troopers said.

According to a news release the incident started on Feb. 13 when a Milan Post trooper approached Steven S. Michel, 40, for a fictitious plate in the Commodore Perry Service Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 100 in Sandusky County.

Investigators said while the trooper was standing outside the vehicle, Michel put the 2000 Acura TI in gear and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said they tried to stop him, but Michel fled and traveled through Erie and Ottawa counties. Deploying spike strips twice didn't stop him, troopers said.

The decision was made to terminate the pursuit due to the speed and risk to public safety.

Troopers said an Ottawa County Sheriff Deputy located Michel's vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on State Route 19 in Ottawa County, where he refused to stop.

The sheriff's office later received a call from a resident that a silver vehicle was parked in their driveway with a man and woman inside. An investigator responded to the house and took both people into custody after realizing this was the car that had fled from authorities earlier.

Michel was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no operator's license and fictitious plates.

The woman was later released without charges.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.