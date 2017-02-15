Police looking for suspect in Ohio Savings and PNC bank robberies (mugshot)

The FBI and Cleveland police are looking for a man suspected of robbing two banks in two weeks.

Police released an old mugshot of Mark Anthony Lloyd. He is suspected of robbing the Ohio Savings Bank located on West 25th Street on Jan. 30 and the PNC, also located on West 25th Street, on Feb. 13.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Lloyd.

The 31-year-old was last seen in the West 25th Street area. He is described as a black male, 5’9”, and weighs 155 pounds.

Lloyd is considered to be armed and dangerous. During the Jan. 30 robbery, Lloyd lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband and during the February 13 robbery he brandished a weapon.

Tips on Lloyd’s location can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Division of Police or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to Lloyd’s location and prosecution. Tips can remain anonymous.

