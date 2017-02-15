Police looking for man accused of breaking into bars in the Cleveland area

Parma Police are trying to find the man responsible who broke into the Pearl Road Tavern.

Police said they believe he is also responsible for a break in at the Blue Line Bar in Parma. Information has been received he may also be responsible for breaking into other bars around the Cleveland area.

Police ask if anyone recognizes the man or the vehicle they should call Detective Connor. You can reach him at 440-887-7332 or the crime tip line at 440-887-7340.



We will update this story as more information becomes available.

