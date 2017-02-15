Police charge renter with arson in Akron house explosion

Police have charged the renter of a home in Akron that exploded on Feb. 7 with aggravated arson and arson.

Firefighters say the explosion happened around 8 p.m. at 1219 Courtland Avenue. The house renter, Randy Lee Hylton, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. The home was destroyed.

Neighbors were evacuated for safety, but investigators don't believe anyone else was hurt.

A warrant was filed for Hylton's arrest in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday.

The aggravated arson charge is for his home and the arson charge is for the neighboring houses that were damaged.

Documents say Hylton turned on the gas stove and an old gas hot water heater and let the gas build up until something sparked the explosion.

Hylton tells police his motive was "to hurt himself".

