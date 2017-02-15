6 everyday ways to save money that you probably never considered

Does driving slower, shopping less frequently and saving running tap water really make a savings difference?

These are everyday techniques that can save you money. I scoured magazines and listened to the experts to come up with a concise list of six ways to save.

1. Drive Slowly

Driving 55 mph on the interstate -- which is the speed limit in some spots -- will upset some motorists however, it’s the optimal speed for fuel consumption. Just make sure to give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your final destination. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can assume that each 5 mph you drive over 60 mph is like paying an additional 21 cents per gallon. (Based on gas that costs $3 per gallon.)

2. Too Much Junk in the Trunk

Scott Wilson, a 24-year employee with Firestone Complete Auto Care on Prospect Avenue in downtown Cleveland, said keeping your car light helps. It’s imperative to remove extra items from your car to lighten the load to get more miles on the gallon, he said. For every 100 pounds you unload, you’re saving the equivalent of 6 cents per gallon.

“Keep your tires inflated based on the recommendations listed by the manufacturer inside of the driver’s side door,” said Wilson, adding not to rely on the tire pressure listed on the tires.

Wilson also said to make sure oil is changed consistently with a new oil filter and to replace spark plugs when it's due.

3. Don’t Shop Until You Drop

Shop every other year for clothes and shoes. Most of the time people impulsively buy. It’s been proven that most people use 20 percent of the stuff in their closets. After a year, the savings could add up to hundreds of dollars.

Tyra Sledge, the owner of Sixth Street Vintage in Cleveland, has made a business off of people who splurge on shopping. She’s made a living finding discarded items and turning it into cash.

“I think it’s impossible to shop every other year, I find all kinds of amazing high-end items with tags still on them,” said Sledge. “Another way to shop is to thrift or find a local thrifter to do it for you.”

4. It’s all about BOGO

Shop with a friend for buy-one-get-one items and split the cost. If BOGO isn’t your style, try shopping at midnight when the sales are changing over. Shoppers can skip the lines and save big on prices.

5. Save It

Keep a pitcher by the sink when warming up your water. You can keep the cold water to drink instead of wasting down the drain.

6. Keep Your Green

Chop your veggies before you check out at the grocery store. Most of the time the real weight from your produce is in the stems. Break the stems off then bag them. You’ll save half on the price. Before you do it, check with your local grocer to see if it's allowed.

