65 people displaced after fire at the Randall Park Apartments

65 people remain displaced after a fire at the Randall Park Apartments on Tuesday. Two people were injured in the fire in North Randall.

One victim has been treated and released, the other remains hospitalized. Their names are not being released.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but it began in a third floor unit. Crews were called to the Randall Park Apartments on Warrensville Center Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they also rescued several people from their balconies.

Fire Lt. Jim Browns said the fire started in a third floor unit. Nobody was home in that apartment.

