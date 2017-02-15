Ticket rich Newburgh Heights sued by fired officer

A lawsuit against Newburgh Heights has been filed by a police officer terminated by the Village - but he's not just any officer.

He is one that came close to losing his life on the job, and later forgave the drunk driver who nearly killed him. Officer Kenneth Landberg said he was passed over for promotions, denied raises, and overall discriminated against because of age.

He is currently 66 and not working, yet asks to return to the job.

After being struck by the drunk driver Officer Landberg spent weeks in the hospital and months of rehab.

When he went to court he told the judge, "I been arresting her DUI'S for a number of years. I just wouldn't want her to go to jail for that."

Make no mistake, he's no softie on DUI, he's won commendations from MADD and said, "If you're gonna go drink and drive I'll be out there looking

for you it's just that simple."

But Landberg is not out there. Despite doctors clearance to return to work Lamberg was not called back.

Mayor Trevor Elkins repeatedly pushed for his termination, and finally Village Council agreed. Finally Landberg has had enough.

His federal lawsuit claims he made significantly less than younger counterparts, his hours were cut, he was denied full time employment, and promotion both

of which went to younger and less experienced officers. Landberg claimed he was also disciplined for conduct that other officers were not disciplined for. In short it claims his firing was retaliation for complaining about age discrimination. Beyond that he claims Newburgh interfered with his attempts to find other jobs.

Newburgh Mayor Trevor Elkins called the lawsuit frivolous, and a "Hail Mary" effort by Landberg. He says Landberg has failed in other venues to win his job back and the Village will defend the suit.

