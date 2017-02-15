Convicted puppy killer turns herself in after missing sentencing Monday

A Cleveland woman convicted of animal cruelty is back in jail after she turned herself in to police Wednesday.

A warrant for Deanna Caraballo's arrest was issued earlier this week after she did not show up for Monday's sentencing hearing.

Caraballo made a quick court appearance Wednesday and was ordered to stay in jail pending her sentencing, which is now set for March 6.

Her lawyer David Kraus told the court, "She is remorseful and willing to accept responsibility."

Caraballo, 19, pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals on Jan. 11.

Prosecutors say she slammed her boyfriend's eight-week-old puppy to the ground and broke its neck.

Caraballo has said she didn't mean to kill the puppy.

