6-year-old painting positive police signs

A six-year-old girl is painting positive messages for local police officers.

Her parents say it's because Lili loves the police and the community. Lili said the police are nice and smart.

One of the messages she painted for investigators said 'You Are Not Forgotten'.

Lili worked on the drawings with her mother.

"She loves the police. Every time she would see them she would shake their hands and she would be like, you have a toy for me because they would always give her the little stuffed animal and finally she decided she wanted to raise money," said Bonjana Talev.

The family is selling the signs for $15 and will donate at least $12 to Blue Line Unlimited. a non-profit that supports the women and men in blue and their families. Lili's father says $3 will go to purchase her supplies.

"It first started with paper, she was doing it from daddy's printer so then we had an idea: Lili when you do things such as this nice, you should do it with quality," said Michael Talev.

Lili has sold 4 paintings, including one to a police officer.

You can purchase a painting by emailing Michael at mtel@alerog.com

