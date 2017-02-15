Police looking for suspects who broke into a home on Franklin Boulevard

Police are trying to identify the suspects who broke into a home on the 7900 block of Franklin Boulevard.

The incident happened on Feb. 11. Police said the suspects broke a window and entered the home.

Security cameras captured images of the male suspects and their vehicle. If anyone recognizes the suspects, the vehicle or has any information about the crime you are asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy.

How to contact Detective Murphy:

jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us

216-623-5218

Map of the location of the incident.

