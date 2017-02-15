Report says more than 1,900 bridges in Ohio are 'structurally deficient'

More than 1,900 bridges are 'structurally deficient' in Ohio. According to a report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association 'structurally deficient' means one or more of the key bridge elements is considered to be in poor or worse condition.

More than 4,500 bridges are classified as 'functionally obsolete', this means the bridges doesn't meet the design standard in line with current practice.

The report adds more than 1,300 bridges are posted for load, which means vehicles of a certain size or weight are restricted.

At least two bridges in northeast Ohio are in the top ten of most traveled 'structurally deficient' bridges and those are Interstate 76 over Brown Street in Summit County and Interstate 77 over Industrial Drive in Cuyahoga.

Other bridges in our area in the report included I-271 north/southbound over Wilson Mills Road, and I-77 over Market Cleveland in Stark County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the study, if a bridge was deemed unsafe they said they would close it immediately.

ODOT said they inspect their bridges annually. Some bridges are labeled 'functionally obsolete' because they were built before new standards were adopted.

