Repeat OVI offender arrested, again

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have charged a Lorain man with with his sixth OVI offense.

Anthony J. Carter was arrested Feb. 12 after troopers received a call about a reckless driver on State Route 2.

Authorities caught up with Carter just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 22. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Carter's previous convictions were in 2003, 204, 2006, 2007, and 2014.

