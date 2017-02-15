Carl Monday questions Cleveland school police hiring process, CMSD responds

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Metropolitan School District is already responding to our investigation into the background checks of those hired into school district’s police department.

My investigation showed various CMSD police officers who were hired with questionable backgrounds simply because their previous law enforcement agency files apparently were not checked. Late Tuesday afternoon, the district sent our investigative team a listing of the district’s hiring practices and procedures.

In in my original report, we make mention that due to the Department of Justice’s consent decree with the Cleveland Police Department, Cleveland is required to vet previous law enforcement files showing job performance reviews and disciplinary files before individuals are hired. I asked why CMSD wasn’t doing the same, even though they are not part of the consent decree’s mandate.

In a newly released statement from CMSD Chief Communications Officer Dr. Roseann Canfora, she shares how the district plans to implement similar background checks.

“Although CMSD is not required to follow the consent decree signed by CPD, we are always looking at best practices to improve our hiring processes. Toward that end, we have expanded our hiring procedures to include requests for files from previous employers” said Canfora.

If CMSD had expanded its hiring procedures to include requests for files from previous employers, when was that policy put into place? I went digging for answers from the district – once again.

“In mid-December, 2016, Safety & Security hired Deputy Chief Dennis Hill who began a review of the department's general police orders, including the process for candidate selection. Mr. Hill's recommendations are not yet final,” said Canfora.

CMSD still isn’t reviewing files from previous law enforcement agencies for those seeking employment and no one seems to know when those “recommendations” will be finalized.

Back to newly appointed Deputy Chief Dennis Hill. Hill previously worked in the Cleveland Police Department for nearly 29 years, most recently as commander of the Fifth District.

Our records show back in 2014, Cleveland 19 reviewed Hill’s background while he served as Cleveland’s Fifth District Commander. Records we obtained from the city of Cleveland that show Hill was investigated internally in connection with several incidents. Hill was cleared in each case.

I’ve reached out to Hill for comment.

The investigation into the police hiring practices at the Cleveland Metropolitan Schools is only beginning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.