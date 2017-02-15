Alert: Franklin Blvd. break-ins

Cleveland Police sent us some surveillance pictures they want us to show.

They include suspects in a home break-in from Saturday night.

They broke a window to get in the house in the 7900 block of Franklin Blvd.

Camera's also got a pretty good picture of their getaway truck.

If you know who they are, give police a call.

