18-year-old accused of recording Cleveland Heights High student using restroom

An 18-year-old Cleveland Heights man accused of recording a minor using the restroom at Cleveland Heights High School is facing charges.

The incident happened Feb. 7 during school hours. Police said the suspect, Amaru Shabazz, posted the video to social media.

Shabazz has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was arrested and will have an arraignment on March 8 in Shaker Heights Municipal Court.

