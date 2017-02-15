DeFreeze family pushes to demolish house where police found Alianna's body

The parents of Alianna DeFreeze have created a foundation focused on getting rid of abandoned buildings in the city.

Less than a week after her funeral service, the teen's father, Damon, and stepmother, Tonya, are working to build a foundation in her honor called the Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make a Change Foundation.

“I’m still in the process of mourning, but I’m still driven to make changes to make sure this foundation gets off the ground," her father said.

The DeFreeze family said the organization will focus on issues in the community including safe transportation for students, ending violence, and demolishing the vacant house where the teen's body was found.

“If that house was secure, or even not standing, maybe this wouldn’t have happened, but we have to do something,” said the girl's stepmother.

The girl's aunt, Ariel Bell, says the problem of vacant and abandoned homes in Cleveland is an issue their foundation will aggressively fight.

“The dilapidated buildings is a nest and a breeding ground for heinous crimes as we know and have observed,” said Bell.

The DeFreeze family also wants to get rid of all the other vacant houses in the Kinsman area that are markers to other deadly crimes. The family says it is in the infant stages of what it hopes will be a major organization, so the death of Alianna isn’t in vain. The family says it will do whatever it takes, for however long it takes, to make a difference. If you are interested in assisting with the foundation, contact tonyasheets1@yahoo.com

