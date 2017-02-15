Pet rescue sues Lake Humane Society after seizure of more than 150 cats

Caroline's Kids Pet Rescue has filed a lawsuit against the Lake Humane Society in response to the seizure of more than 150 cats from the rescue.

The society seized the cats in December, saying the animals were suffering from multiple medical issues and neglect. Representatives with Caroline's say they are a no-kill shelter for sick and dying cats, which is why so many were in bad shape.

The organization is seeking $5 million. It also seeks to stop the criminal charges against the rescue's owners.

The society released a statement regarding the lawsuit, which reads, in part:

The lawsuit concerns the seizure of 161 cats from the facility known as "Caroline's Kids" and the voluntary surrender of a dog named "Chase" as part of a different matter. There are currently criminal animal cruelty charges pending in the Painesville Municipal Court against four defendants related to the "Caroline's Kids" seizure. In addition to the lawsuit, the attorney representing the defendants in these cases published a malicious press release containing false, defamatory statements about those named in the lawsuit and other respected area animal welfare organizations across the State. This statement and lawsuit appear to be intended to derail the pending animal cruelty charges. "Caroline's Kid's" and its attorney are attempting to deny justice for the 161 cats that were voluntarily surrendered to Lake Humane Society by Caroline's Kids. Lake Humane Society will act as the voice for these animals and the case will be heard. All suffering animals deserve humane care. It is our duty as a Humane Society to provide a Humane Agent to enforce the law, and to provide the intensive medical care needed for these fragile animals ... at one point in the lawsuit it is alleged that a dog named Chase was "murdered" by LHS. In fact, Chase is alive and well. He has an approved adopter and will be heading home soon. We are dedicated to finding every healthy, happy animal a permanent adoptive home and have done so successfully for over 92 percent of our population in 2016. Any claim that LHS pursued this case, or any case, for financial gain is false. We are committed to ensuring justice for animals that suffer due to neglect and cruelty and have acted in this capacity since 1937. Ultimately, a judge will decide whether these defendants are guilty of animal cruelty, but neither LHS, nor the prosecutor, will be intimidated by these tactics.

