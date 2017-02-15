Columbia Gas of Ohio to assist state in fatal Medina explosion investigation

Columbia Gas of Ohio will assist the state fire marshal with the investigation into a fatal Medina apartment building explosion.

The incident took place Feb. 9 on SpringBrook Drive.

Columbia Gas of Ohio released this statement Wednesday, which reads in part:

The State Fire Marshal called upon Columbia Gas of Ohio today to conduct the inspections of the customer-owned, inside house lines at the apartment complex. Columbia Gas is partnering with the State Fire Marshal and utilizing our resources to conduct thorough inspections of all inside house lines to ensure the safety of our customers and the community.

Inside house lines are customer-owned lines meaning customers are responsible for the maintenance and repair of those lines. In the event Columbia Gas crews identify a safety issue with an inside house line, our crews will shut off the gas service and the customer or property owner will need to hire a qualified plumber to make the necessary repairs. Once house lines are repaired, Columbia Gas crews return to restore gas service and at that time, Columbia Gas crews will conduct a safety inspection to ensure the appliances and house lines are operating safely.

The day the incident occurred, Columbia Gas crews conducted a thorough investigation of our natural gas main and service lines that serve the area and confirmed that they are safe. While the cause of the incident remains under investigation, our natural gas main lines and service lines were not the source of this incident. We will continue to support the State Fire Marshal as they continue their investigation.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas, they should leave the area immediately, move to a safe location and call 911 and Columbia Gas of Ohio at 800-344-4077.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.