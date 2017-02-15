Husband worries mother of 3 back on heroin after Oriana House escape

David Gayle woke up Wednesday morning to news his wife of 12 years walked out of her correctional facility.

"I got a phone call at 4 this morning from the Oriana House," Gayle said.

His wife, Stephanie, is addicted to heroin.

"I'm hoping that she doesn't die," he said.

The couple worked to get clean after they had their first child, but she relapsed a few years back when doctors prescribed her Percocet pills for back pain.

"One thing leads to another and she's out on the streets trying to find heroin," Gayle said. "My children are hurt and they've been hurt sometime from this."

The couple checked into Oriana House in Akron on Nov. 27. It's one of about a half dozen facilities she's gone to, but Gayle said every stay ends the same way.

"She's gone AWOL from everything she's gone to," he said. "How can you let someone walk out of your facility with any type of past?"

She is far from the first person to leave Oriana House. After 30 days, clients can go to church, appointments or visit family. Those are the types of trips Gayle said he noticed his wife was posting about on Facebook.

"How is that treatment? How is that bettering someone? How is that change? It just doesn't make no sense," he said.

Cleveland 19 News has reported on dozens of criminals walking away from Oriana House that never come back.

Gayle said drugs have ripped his family apart and, with his wife missing, he doesn't know how to begin to heal.

"We're devastated, we're hurt, we're not together. We used to be a family and I live in a home by myself now," he said.

Oriana House confirmed to Cleveland 19 News she left the facility for an approved appointment and failed to return. Gayle said Oriana House told him they'd be in touch with more information on his wife, but, Wednesday night he still hadn't heard anything.

