Guggisberg Cheese Inc. recalls various types of Colby-type cheeses, sizes

Guggisberg Cheese Inc. is recalling various types of Colby type cheeses and sizes due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label.

Guggisberg is based in Millersburg.

Products affected

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were manufactured between Sept. 1 and Jan. 27. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases located in the states of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, and West Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.

