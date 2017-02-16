Cleveland-area Project Linus chapter hosting blanket making event to benefit local kids

Handmade gifts are often the most treasured.

This weekend, the Greater Cleveland Area Chapter of Project Linus will be working in overdrive to bring new blankets to kids in northeast Ohio. Saturday is the organization's National Make a Blanket Day.

Their goal is provide comfort to kids facing challenges in area hospitals and shelters.

"It can be medical need. It can be kids that have a rough situation at home," said Susan Bruce, coordinator for the Greater Cleveland Area Chapter of Project Linus. "It can be kids that lost parents in combat."

Bruce's dining room is a fabric-factory. She's been collecting donations ahead of Saturday's event.

"To hear the stories that have come back from so many of the hospitals about the difference those blankets make for kids- it's just a good feeling that you can give back," Bruce said. "And you can help support a kid who is having a tough time."

Project Linus gets its name from the popular Peanuts comic strip character.

"He always had his security blanket, and it's just a great way for kids to be able to able to have that security in a time of need," Bruce said.

Bruce said after the deadly high school shooting in Chardon in 2012, more than a thousand blankets were brought to students through Project Linus. The district has been instrumental in supporting the cause.

Two graduates are now spearheading blanket making events at their colleges. Other organizations including Girl Scouts troops have also helped make blankets for kids.

Bruce said many of the blankets the chapter makes and receive as donations go to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland and MetroHealth Hospital.

While some blankets are sewed and knitted, sewing skills aren't necessary.

"The most popular right now are the fleece no sew blankets," Bruce said. "We can teach you with a pair of scissors to make a bunch of of tie blankets to donate for kids."

The Greater Cleveland Area Chapter's blanket making event is Feb.18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are meeting at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Professional Realty in Solon. The address is 33760 Bainbridge Road. Guests are asked to bring at least one yard of fleece.

Donations of fabric are also being accepted. For more information visit the organization's Facebook page.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.