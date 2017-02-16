Water main break closes Highland Road

Highland Road in Richmond Heights closed Thursday morning due to a water main break.

The break happened in the eastbound lane of Highland Road near Harris Road. Residential water service has not been disrupted, but motorists are told to exercise caution in the area.

Crews from Cleveland Water will be working throughout the week to repair the break.

