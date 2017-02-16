Tribe fever is brewing as spring training starts today

It's Tribe time-- almost.

The Cleveland Indians will report today to their training facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers arrived a few days early, and some of the players are already sporting the team's new look for 2017. They have new red and blue spring training hats they will be wearing just for spring training. You won't see those hats during the regular season.

Manager Terry Francona says even after all these years, he still gets excited for the start of the baseball season.

"I think the funnest thing is seeing everybody for the first time, like in uniform," he said. "You know, they are coming through the door. For me, this is I think year 37, but I feel the same every year. I don't move as quick as I used to, but the feeling is the same."

After last year's World Series run, expectations are higher than they've been in a long time.

"This time of the year everybody's glass is half full, and I think we have good reason for ours to be half full," Francona said. "I think there is a lot to be optimistic about. Now, it's our chance now to go start preparing on the field because without doing that correctly none of it works the way it is supposed to."

Single game tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. on March 6. The Indians will open their regular season on April 3 in Texas against the Rangers. The home opener is at 4 p.m on April 11, against the Chicago White Sox.

