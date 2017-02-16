Parma police officer accused of identity fraud arraigned

Yonek, left, won an award from the department in Feb. 2014. His mug shot has not been made available yet. (Source: Police)

Parma police officer Michael Yonek was arraigned Wednesday on charges of identity fraud and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors allege that Yonek, 42, helped a woman use a false identity at JACK Casino in November.

Yonek has been with the Parma Police Department since 1997. He was most recently assigned to the patrol division, but has been on unpaid administrative leave pending the adjudication of the criminal charges. The department will also hold an internal investigation into the matter.

Yonek plead not guilty. His bond was set at $2,500.

