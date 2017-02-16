Suspect in murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze arraigned

Christopher Whitaker, the 44-year-old man accused of murdering 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze, appeared in court on Thursday.

DeFreeze was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 6:30 a.m. boarding a RTA bus to go to school. DeFreeze's mother contacted police after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day around 4:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, officers were conducting sweeps near East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road in an effort to locate DeFreeze and found her body in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue. An autopsy found that DeFreeze died of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Whitaker, a convicted sex offender, was arrested Feb. 2 after canvasses and interviews by the FBI and local police. On Feb. 13, he was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count each of rape, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Whitaker, who could face the death penalty if convicted, plead not guilty. The judge denied bond.

