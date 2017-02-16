Pretrial continued for Cleveland Heights teens accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A pretrial set Thursday morning for four Cleveland Heights teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a female student last October, has been continued until March.

Police said the suspects lured a 14-year-old girl into a storage closet and attacked her. The suspects are ages 15-18. They face charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual imposition.

The teens were arrested on Jan. 24.

The Cleveland Heights School District has released the following statement after the incident: "The District has been fully cooperating with UHPD during their investigation of this incident. Three of the students are no longer enrolled in the district. One student was enrolled in our high school's online only program prior to the arrest."

