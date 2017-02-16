Akron murder suspect arrested at girlfriend's house

U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

Police say Richard McCoy was outside a home on West Long Street in Akron Wednesday when he was shot. McCoy got into his car and began to drive away from the scene before crashing into a utility pole.

The victim was transported to the Emergency Department at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Suspect Theo King, 30, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at his girlfriend's house on N. Way Street in Barberton.

No motive to the shooting is being released.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.